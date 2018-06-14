Family of student 'heartbroken' as remains identified

Human remains which were found at a beach in St Andrews are those of Duncan Sim.

Student: Extensive search for Duncan Sim. Police Scotland

The family of missing student Duncan Sim is "heartbroken" after remains found at a beach were identified as those of the 19-year-old.

Mr Sim was last seen leaving Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at 11.15pm on March 14.

Despite a wide-ranging search no trace of him was found in the weeks after he went missing.

Police said a member of the public had reported finding partial remains in the water off West Sands beach in the Fife town on Sunday, June 3.

Mr Sim's family were informed of the discovery and officers have now been able to identify the remains as those of Mr Sim.

The St Andrews University student's family released a statement via Police Scotland on Thursday.

They said: "We are heartbroken by the loss of Duncan, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

"We are very grateful for all the support that we received from the public, especially the Fife and Scottish Borders communities, during the search for Duncan.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Police Scotland for their efforts and support throughout the course of their investigations.

"We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Chief inspector Steven Hamilton said: "This has been a terrible loss of a young man's life and our thoughts and condolences are with Duncan's family and friends.

"Their courage and cooperation over the course of our investigation has been commendable and we will continue to provide them with support and assistance as they come to terms with this tragic news.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries by sharing our appeals information and supporting our search activity."

Beach: Member of the public found remains. CC by Stephen Sweeney / Cropped

