Three arrested over death of man at nature reserve

A woman and two men held in connection with Steven Donaldson's death.

Steven Donaldson: 27-year-old found dead at Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Police Scotland

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man discovered at a nature reserve in Angus.

A 19-year-old woman and two men aged 23 are being held over Steven Donaldson's death, whose body was found at Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir at around 5am last Thursday.

Mr Donaldson, 27, travelled from his home in Arbroath to the nature reserve on the evening of Wednesday, June 6.

The offshore worker's distinctive white BMW M1 sports saloon car was last seen at 10.53pm on Wednesday travelling through Kirriemuir in the direction of the reserve.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries in a bid to map his final movements.

They have also conducted high-visibility patrols in the area during the last week in a bid to reassure the public.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are still asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Detective superintendent James Smith, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "I would like to thank all those who have provided information and assistance in connection with this enquiry so far.

"Our enquiries are still ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information they think could assist to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."

