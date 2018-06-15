Three charged over death of man at nature reserve

A woman and two men have been charged in connection with Steven Donaldson's death.

Steven Donaldson: Found dead in nature reserve. Police Scotland

Three people have charged over the death of a man whose body was found at a nature reserve.

Two members of the public found Steven Donaldson's body in the car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve near Kirriemuir, Angus, on June 7.

Three people - a 19-year-old woman and two men both aged 23 - were arrested on Thursday in connection with the 27-year-old's death.

They have now been charged and are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent James Smith said: "I would again like to thank all those who have provided information and assistance in connection with this inquiry so far.

"Our investigation is still ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information they think could assist us, to please contact police."

