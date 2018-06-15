Endangered freshwater mussels illegally killed on river
Police are investigating after they were discovered near the Old Spey Bridge in Moray.
A total of 80 endangered freshwater pearl mussels have been illegally killed on the River Spey.
The discovery was made near the Old Spey Bridge in Grantown, Moray.
They are believed to have been removed during the weekend of Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10.
Constable Andrew Courts said: "Pearl mussels are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and this illegal persecution is extremely disappointing.
"Those responsible would have been present in the shallow waters for some time to remove this number of shells and on the bank opening the shells in an attempt to locate a pearl."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
