Murder accused 'killed and robbed pensioner in cottage'

Steven Sidebottom, 25, will stand trial over death of 67-year-old Brian McKandie.

Brian McKandie: Died at cottage in Aberdeenshire.

A man is to stand trial charged with murdering a pensioner in his home.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, faced the accusation at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday

Sidebottom is accused of killing Brian McKandie at his cottage in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire in March 2016.

Prosecutors claim the 67-year-old was repeatedly struck on the head and body with "unidentified blunt implement or implements".

It is further alleged Sidebottom seized hold of Mr McKandie, dragged him and robbed the man of a "sum of money".

Ian Duguid QC, defending, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

He lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

Lord Mulholland set a four-week trial due to take place in next January in Aberdeen.

A further hearing will take place before then in November in Edinburgh.

Sidebottom, also of Rothienorman, will remain on bail.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.