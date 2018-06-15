Man trapped and A9 closed after two-vehicle smash

Emergency services were called to the busy route at Blackford, Perth and Kinross on Friday.

Police: Road shut in both directions. Police Scotland

A man was trapped and the A9 has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the busy route at Blackford, Perth and Kinross, at 10.15am on Friday.

A man was freed by firefighters after becoming trapped during the smash.

His injuries aren't believed to be serious.

The road has been closed in both directions.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We cut a man free from a vehicle.

"He is now in the care of paramedics."

