Man trapped and A9 closed after two-vehicle smash
Emergency services were called to the busy route at Blackford, Perth and Kinross on Friday.
A man was trapped and the A9 has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the busy route at Blackford, Perth and Kinross, at 10.15am on Friday.
A man was freed by firefighters after becoming trapped during the smash.
His injuries aren't believed to be serious.
The road has been closed in both directions.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We cut a man free from a vehicle.
"He is now in the care of paramedics."
