Farm satnav systems worth thousands stolen from tractors

Police warn farmers to remove expensive equipment from vehicles overnight following thefts.

Tractor: Police investigating theft (file pic). PA

Two navigation systems worth thousands of pounds each have been stolen from tractors on an Aberdeenshire farm.

The theft took place at a farm near Insch at some point between Sunday May 10 and Monday May 11.

Police said the systems were each valued at a mid four-figure sum.

Officers are investigating and have urged local farmers to remove the systems from tractors and other farm machinery each night.

PC Kev Marron, of the Crime Reduction Unit, said: "The north east is a low crime area and this is the first incident of this nature we have been made aware of in our community.

"Thieves tend to target the external GPS receiver and the control panel inside the vehicle cab. These units when turned on can be located thus making stolen units traceable.

"The key message for farmers is they should take these units out of tractors and other farm machinery each night."

High-value thefts can have a "devastating" impact on farms, the officer added.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact police.

Farmers who wish to have a crime reduction survey carried out at their property are also urged to get in touch.

