Man whose body was found on street named by police
Raymond McPhee, 26, was discovered in the Iona Court area of Fort William on Thursday.
A man whose body was found on a street in Fort William has been named by police.
The body of Raymond McPhee, 26, was discovered outdoors in the Iona Court area of the Highland town shortly before 5.20am on Thursday.
Police are treating his death as unexplained and are appealing for information.
Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: "I can confirm Mr McPhee's death is non-suspicious and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the police investigation.
"I would also extend our gratitude to the various members of the public who have helped with our Inquiries so far."
Mr McPhee lived in Fort William.
