Weather forces adventurer to abandon Atlantic challenge  

Niall Iain Macdonald planned to row 3,400 miles from Virginia, USA to Stornoway.

Adventure: Niall Iain Macdonald pictured during a previous rowing challenge. © NY2SY

A man attempting to row solo across the Atlantic said he is "just happy to be alive" after severe weather forced him to abandon the challenge.

Niall Iain Macdonald set off from Cobb's Marina in Norfolk in the US state of Virginia on May 23 to row around 3,400 miles across the North Atlantic to his home in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

But on Friday he had to be rescued from his boat after his cabin was swamped and his systems started to fail during heavy seas.

It is the third time Mr Macdonald has attempted the solo row.

The 44 year-old made the mayday call during the night before abandoning his vessel Alba, having completed a quarter of his NY2SY challenge.

He was picked up from his liferaft by a Dutch cargo ship, the Dolfijngracht, and emailed his support team to describe his rescue in rough seas.

Mr Macdonald said: "As I approached I honestly thought that I was going to get crushed under the bow of the boat which was heaving up and down in the swell.

"I have never been so scared as I was then.

"I managed to keep paddling the liferaft and came as close alongside to their starboard as I could and they threw a line which I got hold of.

"I grabbed at a rope ladder they deployed and climbed up to the deck.

"As harrowing as the rescue was for me, the captain and crew of the Dolfijngracht did an amazing job getting me on board in very difficult conditions.

"I am just happy to be alive, I haven't really thought about anything else."

His boat suffered extensive damage and was abandoned at sea. It follows a recent incident which saw a broken rudder threaten to end his challenge early.

Mr Macdonald, a Gaelic broadcaster, made the expedition with the aim of raising awareness of mental health issues and at least £100,000 for Scottish mental health charity SAMH.

