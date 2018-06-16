Concerns grow for missing woman who may have left city

Amanda Jane Brown was last seen in Inverness city centre on Friday morning.

Amanda Jane Brown: Police searching for the 46-year-old. Police Scotland

A search is on for a woman who hasn't been seen for more than 24 hours.

Amanda Jane Brown, 46, was last spotted in Inverness city centre around 10.40am on Friday.

It's believed she may have since travelled out of the area.

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

She is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of heavy build with tied back blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a cream/beige jumper with a number '5' logo, blue jeans, purple ankle boots and a long cream/beige jacket with a fur hood.

It's thought she is carrying a small black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact police on 101 of Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number PS-20180615-1151 or NN/7311/19.

