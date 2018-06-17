Boy, 14, dies after falling ill in Aberdeenshire town

Paramedics and passers-by tried to help the teenager after he fell ill in Portlethen.

Paramedics: Boy pronounced dead at scene (file pic). STV

A 14-year-old boy has died suddenly after falling ill in an Aberdeenshire town.

The teenager became ill in School Brae, Portlethen before 11pm on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called however the schoolboy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said passers-by also attempted to help the teenager.

The boy's family have been informed.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy's‎ family as this extremely tragic and sad time.

"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"As is the case with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

He added: "As part of our enquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered.

"I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out."

