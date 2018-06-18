  • STV
Darts player attacked teammate over poor performance

Wayne Ferguson assaulted his half-brother after playing in the Bee Bar in Perth.

Bee Bar: He was fined £450.
A raging darts player attacked his teammate because of his disappointing performance during a league match.

Wayne Ferguson was so annoyed by his half-brother's casual attitude towards the match that he turned on him and smacked his head against the pavement after playing in the Bee Bar on Methven in Perth.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Ferguson was fined £450 after he admitted attacking Ross Williams on December 11.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court: "The complainer is the half-brother of the accused and he is 18.

"They had been at the Bee Bar, drinking and they were involved in a darts tournament.

"His mood seemed to deteriorate due to the darts team's poor performance."

She added: "The complainer stated that his intention was to move to a different darts team.

"Later that evening there was more bickering between the accused and Mr Williams.

"The accused said something similar to 'laugh at me again and I'll smash your head off the window' - indicating a nearby bus shelter.

"Mr Williams laughed and turned away.

"The accused approached him from behind, grabbed him round the neck in a headlock, which caused Mr Williams to fall to the ground and hit his head against the pavement.

"One of the other members of the darts team shouted at the accused to leave the complainer alone. As he walked off, the accused shouted back 'who's the big man now?'

"Mr Williams got up from the ground and reported the matter to the police. The injury was tenderness to the neck area and a graze to the right side of the forehead."

Sheriff James Macdonald added: "You have a very limited record in relation to offending of this type and that emboldens me to view a financial penalty as appropriate."

