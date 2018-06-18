Scotland's first urban aqua park set to open in Dundee

The floating adventure course will have 18 obstacles and slides to tackle.

Aqua park: For thrill seekers.

Scotland's first city centre urban aqua park is set to open on Dundee's waterfront.

The course will span 100ft by 100ft and boast free-falling waterslides, bridges and ninja-style obstacles.

The floating adventure course will feature 18 obstacles, including Moon Jump, Neptune's Steps, the Tire Run and Mighty Mount Rainer.

Participants' balance and agility will be tested as they try to conquer hurdles of varying shapes and sizes by climbing and sliding around the course, all while trying to stay out of the water.

Foxlake Adventures arrived at Dundee's waterfront in 2017, and this new aqua park will join the watersports already available such as wakeboarding, ringo rides and stand up paddle boarding.

The bespoke park, opening on Saturday, June 30, will accommodate up to 24 people at a time and is suited for ages seven and older.

Director of Foxlake Adventures, Callum Mark, said "We are really looking forward to launching our new urban aqua park, featuring a mix of challenging obstacles and slides which are loads of fun for both kids and adults alike.

"It's also really exciting to have one of the first aqua parks in the UK to be based in a city environment.

"We are confident our fun-filled floating playground will complement all of our other watersports including wakeboarding and Ringo Rides and make for a great summer day out for the whole family."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.