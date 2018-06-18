Family 'devastated' after sudden death of 14-year-old boy

Zaine Grieve died after suddenly falling ill in Aberdeenshire town on Saturday.

Zaine Grieve: Died after falling ill. Police Scotland

The family of a teenager who died after suddenly falling ill have been left "absolutely devastated".

Zaine Grieve, 14, became ill in the Aberdeenshire town of Portlethen before 11pm on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called, however, the schoolboy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said passers-by also attempted to help the teenager.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Zaine's family said: "We have been left absolutely devastated by the death of Zaine, who was a much-loved son and brother.

"Zaine was extremely popular and will be missed by all his family and many friends.

"We would like to thank the passers-by who stopped and tried their best to save Zaine's life, as well as the emergency services who attended.

"We would also like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support."

On Sunday, Inspector Darren Bruce said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy's‎ family as this extremely tragic and sad time.

"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"As is the case with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

He added: "As part of our enquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered.

"I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out."

