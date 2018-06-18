Three appear in court over oil worker's murder murder 

The body of Steven Donaldson was found in the Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir on June 7.

Court: Friends have paid warm tributes to Mr Stevenson since his death. Police Scotland

Three people have appeared in court accused of murdering an oil worker found dead at a Scots beauty spot.

Tasmin Glass, 19, Callum Davidson, 23, and Steven Dickie, also 23, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court over the death of Steven Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson's body was discovered in the car park of the Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir, Angus around around 5am on Thursday June 7.

All three appeared in private on petition accused of the 27 year-old's murder.

Davidson and Dickie also faced three charges of breach of the peace while Davidson faced an additional charge of assault.

All three made no plea to the charges during brief separate hearings.



Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued their cases for further examination and remanded all three in custody meantime.

They are expected to appear in court again next week.

Friends of Steven paid tribute to him following his death and said they couldn't understand the motive behind his murder.

On Thursday a gathering of friends and wellwishers took place in his memory.

Speaking at the weekend, Steven's friend Martin Johnstone, 48, said: "He worked offshore all over the world and had only just returned from a two-week stint.

"Steven didn't drink or smoke and regularly went to the gym.

"He lived with his mum but was about to buy his own place.

"None of his friends can think of any reason why anyone would want to cause him harm."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.