Coastguard search for three men missing in Moray Firth

HM Coastguard received a mayday call from a vessel reporting the crew were abandoning ship.

Coastguard: The alarm was raised around 6pm on Monday. © STV

A large-scale search is under way in the Moray Firth after three people reported that they were having to abandon their boat.

The coastguard received a mayday call alerting them to the incident shortly before 6pm on Monday.

Lifeboats from Buckie, MacDuff and Fraserburgh have been launched to assist the Banff coastguard rescue team, while the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness is also combing the area.

Three local fishing boats have also responded to a call to join the search.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "At around 5.50pm today, HM Coastguard received a mayday call on channel 16 from a vessel with three persons on board reporting that they were abandoning ship in the Moray Firth area.

"Banff Coastguard Rescue Team, Buckie, MacDuff and Fraserburgh Lifeboats and HM Coastguard SAR helicopter from Inverness are currently searching the area.

"HM Coastguard has issued a mayday relay broadcast to all vessels in the area asking them if they can assist in the search.

"Three local fishing vessels have responded to the relay broadcast and have also joined the search."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.