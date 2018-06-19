Pensioner missing overnight in Forres found safe

Donald Smith, 97, who uses a walking stick had been missing since Monday afternoon.

Found: Donald Smith, 97. Police Scotland

A pensioner who was missing in Forres has been found safe.

Donald Smith had not been seen since leaving his home at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Police have now confirmed that the 97-year-old has been found safe and well.

Officers have thanked the public for their help in tracing Mr Smith.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.