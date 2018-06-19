Pensioner missing overnight in Forres found safe
Donald Smith, 97, who uses a walking stick had been missing since Monday afternoon.
A pensioner who was missing in Forres has been found safe.
Donald Smith had not been seen since leaving his home at around 12.30pm on Monday.
Police have now confirmed that the 97-year-old has been found safe and well.
Officers have thanked the public for their help in tracing Mr Smith.
