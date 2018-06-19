New buzz as urban bee hives introduced to city centre

One of the hives can be viewed from His Majesty's Theatre's restaurant 1906.

Buzz: Italian Buckfast honeybees introduced.

There's a new buzz in the Granite City as new urban bee hives have been introduced to the city.

As part of the ongoing civic pride campaign and to highlight the importance of pollinators, Italian Buckfast strains of honeybee have been introduced.

Aberdeen Inspired's Urban Bees project will also add to the city's 2018 Keep Scotland Beautiful entry.

There are two hives - one of which is at His Majesty's Theatre, which can be viewed through the window of the 1906 restaurant, and the other is at an undisclosed location on George Street.

Chief executive officer of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, said: "Our commitment to civic pride in the city centre continues to grow in dynamic ways as we react to environmental changes.

"Introducing urban bees and beehives to the heart of the city will allow our local businesses and volunteers to engage with biodiversity and work effectively towards improving the spaces we live and work in.

"As we strive towards driving the city forward, we endeavour to continue to introduce innovative and significant projects that will see our city centre become one of the most inclusive urban areas in the country."

As well as having a positive effect on the city centre environment, urban bees also provide a therapeutic benefit for service users of various social inclusion groups, including Alcohol Drugs Action.

Chief executive officer of Alcohol Drugs Action, Fraser Hoggan, said: "Both participants through regular attendance of Alcohol & Drugs Action's weekly gardening group were keen to build on their enjoyment and contribution to the group by enhancing their knowledge and experience.

"Through our fantastic partnership with Aberdeen Inspired, the opportunity to participate in a bee-keeping course was made available and was eagerly taken up.

"This has had a significant impact for the individuals in both in terms of growing their confidence through developing desirable new skills, as well as demonstrating recovery community support and commitment to such an environmentally friendly and important project as Urban Bees."

