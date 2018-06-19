Hunt after historic 7ft claymore sword stolen from museum

The 17th century sword was taken from Canna House on the Isle of Canna earlier this month.

The sword was taken from Canna House. Police Scotland/Google 2018

A historic claymore sword has been stolen from a museum.

The 7ft sword, which dates back to the 17th century, was taken from Canna House on the Isle of Canna.

The two-handled broadsword has a double-edged blade, a wooden grip and a stamped fleur de lys.

It was taken from the attraction in the Small Isles, which currently has 18 residents, between Wednesday, June 6 and Saturday, June 9.

Reporting officer Constable Neil Davies said: "Incidents like this are extremely unusual in the Small Isles and I can assure people we are working to establish what has happened to the sword.

"We would like to speak to anybody with information which could help with our enquiries.

"There is no indication that entry was forced to the museum so anybody who was at Canna House over this period may have information which could assist us."

The National Trust for Scotland's Operations Manager for the Islands, Alan Rankin said: "We are very concerned that this significant piece from Canna's collection appears to have been stolen.

"It's been an important part of the house's rich and unique collection for decades.

"We are doing all we can to support the police with their enquiries and would urge anyone with any information to contact Mallaig Police Station."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference NP2758/18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

