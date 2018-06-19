Former antiques dealer accused of scamming customers

Kenneth Robb allegedly stole from his clients dating back as far as 2005.

Court: Robb allegedly overvalued paintings (file pic). PA Images

An antiques dealer has gone on trial accused of stealing heirlooms he was entrusted to sell, then scamming customers out of £20,000 by inflating the value of paintings.

Kenneth Robb, 73, who formerly ran Kingdom Antiques in Cupar, Fife, stands accused of stealing from his clients dating back as far as 2005.

Prosecutors allege that he stole paintings, jewellery, watches, musical instruments, antiques, clothing, sporting equipment, cameras and other items from 44 separate customers.

They claim he told customers he would sell the property and pass the proceeds on to them, but instead "disposed of the items by means unknown".

Robb, of Cupar, Fife, also faces allegations that he defrauded Louise Seymour over the purchase of a painting in January or February 2006.

Giving evidence she told the court she had also given Robb pictures and jewellery to sell on her behalf but never saw any money or got her property back.

Ms Seymour told how she was later convinced to buy a painting that Robb told her was worth £25,000 and purchased it for the "discounted price" of £17,000.

Prosecutors say the true value of the painting was less than £1000.

Robb is said to have repeated the trick on at the shop in Bonnygate, Cupar, allegedly telling Josephine Donnelly that a painting in his shop was valued at £6500, but that he would sell it to her at a discounted price of £4500.

However, prosecutors say the true value was only £500.

Robb denies 44 charges of theft and two of fraud and the trial, before Sheriff George Way, continues.