  • STV
  • MySTV

Highland Show judge hopes to inspire young women farmers 

STV

At 21-years-old Laura Green will be one of the youngest judges in the competition's history.

Judge: Laura Green will be the youngest judge at this year's Highland Show.
Judge: Laura Green will be the youngest judge at this year's Highland Show. STV

The youngest judge at this year's Royal Highland Show says she hopes her selection will inspire other young women to get into the industry.

Farming is a family business for 21-year-old Laura Green who will be one of the youngest ever to judge at the event which begins on Thursday.

Laura is part of three generations still involved in the breeding of champion winning cattle at their farm near Fochabers, and it is that experience that has seen her be asked to judge the annual show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Laura Green: The 21-year-old loves working on family farm.
Laura Green: The 21-year-old loves working on family farm. STV

She said: "It is such a great honour and such a privilege to be asked to the Highland Show and even especially more for me to be one of the youngest.

"The first time I knew about it was when I got a letter through the door, it was a very exciting letter to open and I just immediately put the slip back in saying I would do it."

Laura returned home to work full-time on the farm after studying near Aberdeen and she has helped her family rear their prize winning cattle and sheep and they are hoping to pick up more prizes this week.

Now she hopes her success will inspire other young women to get into the industry.

She said: "I think it is really important to encourage the next generation of young farmers because they are going to be the future of the industry so you have to look after them and nurture them from a young age.

"The saying is that you will never work a day in your life if you love what you do, and when I am on the farm I love what I do and never feel like I am working."

The Royal Highland Show will run for four days from Thursday, June 21 until Sunday, June 24.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.