Highland Show judge hopes to inspire young women farmers 

At 21-years-old Laura Green will be one of the youngest judges in the competition's history.

Judge: Laura Green will be the youngest judge at this year's Highland Show. STV

The youngest judge at this year's Royal Highland Show says she hopes her selection will inspire other young women to get into the industry.

Farming is a family business for 21-year-old Laura Green who will be one of the youngest ever to judge at the event which begins on Thursday.

Laura is part of three generations still involved in the breeding of champion winning cattle at their farm near Fochabers, and it is that experience that has seen her be asked to judge the annual show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Laura Green: The 21-year-old loves working on family farm. STV

She said: "It is such a great honour and such a privilege to be asked to the Highland Show and even especially more for me to be one of the youngest.

"The first time I knew about it was when I got a letter through the door, it was a very exciting letter to open and I just immediately put the slip back in saying I would do it."

Laura returned home to work full-time on the farm after studying near Aberdeen and she has helped her family rear their prize winning cattle and sheep and they are hoping to pick up more prizes this week.

Now she hopes her success will inspire other young women to get into the industry.

She said: "I think it is really important to encourage the next generation of young farmers because they are going to be the future of the industry so you have to look after them and nurture them from a young age.

"The saying is that you will never work a day in your life if you love what you do, and when I am on the farm I love what I do and never feel like I am working."

The Royal Highland Show will run for four days from Thursday, June 21 until Sunday, June 24.

