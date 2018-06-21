Teenager rescued after getting trapped near waterfall

The 16-year-old tried to cross a river on Ben Nevis but got stuck on Wednesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5800138169001-news-180618-coast16x9.jpg" />

A teenager has been rescued after getting trapped near a waterfall on Ben Nevis.

The 16-year-old, who was on a Duke of Edinburgh trip with 14 others, tried to cross a river but got stuck while taking an alternative route.

Coastguard teams were called shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

The teenager was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William, the Highlands, with mild hypothermia.

A coastguard spokesman said: "One of the group did an awesome job and walked for over an hour to get a signal on their mobile phone to call for help.

"Once on scene it was quickly established that the mountain rescue team were unable to reach him safely as he was trapped in a precarious position in a steep gully near a fast flowing waterfall.

"After some careful manoeuvring and several attempts on a 160ft winch line, paramedic winchman Scott Sharman was able to reach the young teenager and safely put the strops on him."

Winchman Scott Sharman added: "He did well to hold on in difficult conditions for nearly two hours until we arrived. He seemed pretty relieved to be on dry ground when we got him out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.