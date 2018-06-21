Person rescued from river after getting into difficulty

The person had to be pulled from the River Don in Aberdeen this evening.

Emergency services have pulled a person out of a river in Aberdeen after they got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised about the incident near Bannatyne Health Club and Spa on Laurel Drive at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines were called to the scene and used throw lines to pull the person from the River Don.

The casualty was then taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.