Man battered over the head with hammer in street fight

The assault happened on Urquhart Road in Aberdeen at 5.30pm on Thursday.

Aberdeen: Officers closed the road. Google 2018/SWNS

A man has been battered over the head with a hammer in a street fight.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the attack.

Officers closed the road while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 43-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for facial injuries.

"Enquiries are still ongoing to establish full circumstances."

Forensic officers were also called.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 5.55pm on Thursday to attend an incident on Urquhart Road in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient to the accident and emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

