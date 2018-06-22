Scotland's 'oldest whisky distillery' to go on sale

The sale of Glenturret in Perth and Kinross is expected to take place this summer.

Sale: The distillery will be sold this summer.

Scotland's "oldest single malt whisky distillery" is to go on sale under plans by owners.

The sale process of Glenturret in Crieff, Perth and Kinross, is not expected to result in any redundancies for its 31 staff.

Owners Edrington made the decision, which will also see the Cutty Sark brand sold, as part of plans to focus on its other whiskies.

Chief executive Ian Curle said: "Premium spirits is the fastest growing area of the spirits market.

"Focusing our resources and investment on the brands best equipped to compete powerfully will help Edrington to capitalise on the long-term prospects from premium spirits."

The Glasgow-based company's portfolio also includes The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, and Brugal Rum.

The Glenturret is Scotland's "oldest single malt Scotch whisky distillery", having been established in 1775, and predicts a high level of interest from prospective buyers.

Cutty Sark is blended and bottled at the firm's Great Western Road facility in Glasgow, accounting for around 10% of output at the site.

It has been owned by Edrington since 2010 and is said to be popular in Spain, Greece and Portugal.

The sale process is due to begin the summer.

