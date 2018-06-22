Cremation cost in Dundee is 'one of highest in Scotland'

The cost in Dundee is almost £300 more expensive than the national average.

Cost: Dundee has the highest costs in Scotland. Geograph

Dundee has one of the most expensive fees for cremations in Scotland, according to an industry survey.

The cost in Dundee is nearly £300 more than the national average, which is £784.

The survey, by comparison site Beyond, found that the lack of competition in in the city caused the high cost.

James Dunn, co-founder of Beyond, said: "For far too long, not enough has been done about spiralling cremation costs.

"Mourners are being exploited and it's fantastic news that the CMA has launched its probe into this sector. "In everyday life it can pay to shop around for a better deal.

"In death, however, it's not always possible to go elsewhere and consumers need to be protected when providers can essentially charge what they like. "Prices should not be allowed to spiral out of control in areas where there is no competition. No provider should be able to cash in on grief in this way."

But Dignity, the only crematorium, defended the fees saying they provide longer services.

A spokesperson for the company said: "People tell us that the most important factor in organising a cremation is being able to make a booking that allows them sufficient time to pay their respects to loved ones.

"Our fee structure gives customers and their families a number of choices at different price levels.

"Dignity crematoria include components that our competitors often charge separately for, such as legal and practical necessities.

"Compared on a price per minute basis, Dignity is cheaper than the majority of local authorities and private providers.

"Moreover, Dignity offers a direct cremation service in all of our locations for which the cost can be as low as £499."

Additional reporting by Ben Philip.

