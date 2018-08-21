Gang tried to burn trapped elderly couple alive in car

George and Martha Stewart were targeted at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness.

Fire: Elderly couple both taken to hospital.

Warning: graphic content

A gang tried to burn an elderly couple alive after trapping them in a car.

George and Martha Stewart were targeted while visiting their daughter and grandchildren at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness.

The pair tried to escape with their son before his car was rammed up an embankment, knocking Mrs Stewart unconscious.

The gang then poured petrol through the car's window before setting them alight.

Mr Stewart, 67, who is being treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, is said to have been left with up to 30% burns.

Mrs Stewart, 61, suffered serious facial injuries but has now been released from hospital.

Burns: The pair were left seriously injured.

A family member said they have been left traumatised after the attack.

Their granddaughter said: "On their way out one of them rammed the car up on to an embankment.

"It was so hard my granny hit the windscreen and fell unconscious in the back of the car.

"She has had to have stitches on her face as the cut was so deep you could see her skull and bone.

"After ramming their car, they decided to run out and pour petrol through my granda's window while they were in the car and set them alight.

"My dad and auntie ran and dragged my granny out the back of the car as she was lying unconscious in a flaming car.

"They tried to take my granda's clothes off as he was in flames and roll him on the ground trying to put out the flames."

Attack: Family left terrified.

She added: "My granda has suffered 20 to 30% burns to his body and is currently still in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

"My granny has been discharged from hospital but is still in a traumatic state and shock.

"The family are completely shocked about how people could go to do this.

"We will never be the same after this."

Detective inspector Eddie Ross said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of enquiry.

"Our initial enquiries suggest that this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public."

