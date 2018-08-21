Call for review after university principal's resignation

Ferdinand von Prondzynski left RGU after details emerged of his business dealings.

University: Said it had followed due process (file pic). wikipedia

Scotland's largest teaching and lecturers union is calling for a review of the recent management practices at Robert Gordon University.

It follows the resignation of former principal Ferdinand von Prondzynski after he failed to declare business links to a man he recruited as vice-principal.

The EIS union said it has "deep concerns" over the university's governance as a result.

It has also raised questions about the appointment of Professor John Harper as new principal.

Union leaders have now written to the university's board of governors to call for an independent audit of recent managerial decisions and practice.

General secretary Larry Flanagan said: "A unanimous vote at a recent branch meeting called for an independent audit into the management of the whistle blowing investigation and the events leading to the resignation of Professor von Prondzynski, the way in which a new principal was appointed by the RGU Board of Governors and the communications narrative.

"The audit should determine whether the RGU Board of Governors' actions were in line with the principles of good governance as regulated by the Scottish Funding Council."

RGU said it will consider the future leadership of the university, including its recruitment processes, "when the time is right".

David Strachan, vice-chair of the board of governors, said: "The board has a responsibility to act, first and foremost, in the best interests of the university, its staff and students and its reputation. In doing so we must follow the university's policies and procedures and fulfil our governance and legal obligations.

"Within this context, the board followed due process both in our investigation into the alleged conflict of interest, and in the appointment of a new principal on a two year, fixed-term contract.

"The latter is the best solution to providing short to medium-term stability and continuity following an exceptional set of circumstances.

"When the time is right, the board will consider the future leadership of the university, including the process for recruiting a successor beyond the end of Professor Harper's two year fixed-term appointment."