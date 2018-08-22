Is that you Nessie? Potential new sighting by 12-year-old

Charlotte Robinson took the snap on holiday and sent Loch Ness monster hunters into a spin.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5825501454001-nessie-pic-taken-by-12-year-old-girl.jpg" />

Hunters of the legendary Loch Ness monster have been sent into a spin after a potential new sighting was recorded by a 12-year old girl.

Charlotte Robinson, from Leeds, was holidaying in the area when she snapped an image on her phone of something in the water.

She says it popped up twice not far from where she was taking pictures.

Young Charlotte told STV News: "I was just looking out the window... and then I just saw something.

"I went to grab my phone and went outside and it was still there so I took a photo.

"I came in and my mum and dad didn't believe me.

"So I showed them it and they were like, 'you've actually seen something'."

It is the fourth sighting of the mythical beast this year - but Nessie hunters seem to think this one has more credibility than most.

Steve Feltham, who has been chasing the Loch Ness legend full-time since 1991, said he is "impressed with the fact there's actually a solid object in it to start with".

He added: "We've suffered from some really bad attempts at photographs of Nessie in recent years.

"This one stands out as actually having something we can get our teeth into and investigate."

The legend of the Loch Ness monster is embedded in Scottish folklore, with the earliest sighting of a "water beast" reported by an Irish monk in 565AD.

Nessie is said to have a long neck, with humps that protrude from the water - and more than 1000 people claim to have spotted it.

However, many believe the "monster" could be a large fish like a catfish or sturgeon.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.