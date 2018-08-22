US submarine hunters to operate from RAF Lossiemouth

The base in Moray will receive £62m of investment as a result.

Poseidon: Nine planes will fly from the base (file pic). NavAir / US Navy, licensed for reuse (cropped)

Lossiemouth will be used by US submarine-hunting planes as well as their RAF counterparts, it has been announced.

The base in Moray will receive $80m (£62m) of investment from the US armed forces to meet their needs on site.

These upgrades are expected to be completed in 2020, to coincide with the initial operation of the UK's new P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has welcomed the planned contribution to the base from the US, which is set to cover a number of works at the air station.

These will include contributing towards refurbishment of the runway, additional aircraft parking and hangar space and accommodation to meet US requirements, it is understood.

US forces have previously operated from RAF Lossiemouth, but it is understood the improvements do not mean there will be a permanent US basing at the site.

Defence chiefs believe the RAF fleet and the US submarine-hunters will play a key role in keeping the UK and its allies safe.

An MoD spokeswoman said: "We are investing £3bn in our nine-strong, new P-8A Poseidon fleet over the next decade.

"The contribution of $80m from the US to the home of our submarine-hunters at RAF Lossiemouth will support our partnership with our closest ally and will help us be more efficient by sharing improved facilities, and will see us patrol the seas together to have more eyes and ears on any aggressors."

The MoD announced in April that RAF Lossiemouth was to be the future home of its new Poseidon fleet.

The aircraft will play a key role in protecting the UK's submarine-deployed nuclear deterrent and its two new aircraft carriers, defence bosses said.

