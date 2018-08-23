Event to look at role of supernatural in Scots society

Conference will examine how the occult can shape culture and drive tourism.

Crathes Castle: Said to be home to several ghosts (file pic). Crathes Castle

Our fascination with the supernatural will come under the microscope at a conference in Aberdeen.

The two-day event at Robert Gordon University will examine the role ghost stories play in popular culture and look at how the supernatural has shaped contemporary society.

Attendees will also discuss how the occult can have an impact on tourism and national heritage.

The event is being organised by Dr Rachel Ironside, an events management lecturer at RGU.

She said: "The conference aims to explore the value and role of the supernatural in contemporary society, as opposed to whether or not the supernatural is real.

"The kinds of things researchers will be discussing include the supernatural and its role in tourism and heritage across the world, representations of ghost stories, vampires, the mummy and magic in popular culture.

"It will also be exploring the role of the supernatural as a profession and subculture, including ghost hunting, bigfoot subcultures, exorcism and events.

"In a society governed by the scientific approach, it's so important to consider why the supernatural plays such a big role in our lives."

On the first night of the conference, attendees will be invited to an industry panel session on supernatural tourism in Crathes Castle.

The 16th Century tourist attraction is said to be home to several spirits, with one - the Green Lady - apparently having been witnessed by Queen Victoria.

Attendees at the conference, which runs on Thursday and Friday, will also be able to take part in panel sessions, presentations and lectures.

