Woman dies and four others injured in two-vehicle smash

Crash: Woman pronounced dead. Jasperimage

A woman has died and another four people have been injured in a crash.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened on the A952 at Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday at 9.50pm.

A 67-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a black Skoda Fabia, died while four others have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A woman, 17, who was in the same car, is in a serious but stable condition while the driver, a 65-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Officers said a 41-year-old woman, who was driving a red Fiat 500, is also in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the 67-year-old woman who sadly died in this tragic collision.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen either vehicle shortly beforehand and who hasn't yet spoken with Police to do so as a matter of urgency to help us piece together exactly what happened."

