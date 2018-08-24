Search launched to find girl and boy missing from house
Keir Earl, 13, and Colese Marsden, 15, have gone missing from a property in Wick.
A search has been launched to find a missing girl and boy.
Keir Earl, 13, and Colese Marsden, 15, have gone missing from a house in Wick.
Officers say Keir is slim, pale and has short red hair.
He was last seen wearing a red football top.
Colese is 5ft 2in, slim, tanned and has long dark hair with dyed blonde tips.
She was last seen with a brown blanket around her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
