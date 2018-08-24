Search launched to find girl and boy missing from house

Keir Earl, 13, and Colese Marsden, 15, have gone missing from a property in Wick.

Missing: Search launched by police.

A search has been launched to find a missing girl and boy.

Keir Earl, 13, and Colese Marsden, 15, have gone missing from a house in Wick.

Officers say Keir is slim, pale and has short red hair.

He was last seen wearing a red football top.

Colese is 5ft 2in, slim, tanned and has long dark hair with dyed blonde tips.

She was last seen with a brown blanket around her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

