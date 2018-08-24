Two dozen drivers caught speeding near school on same day

Twenty-four drivers were stopped near the primary school during one lunch break.

Speeding: 24 drivers caught during one lunch break.

Twenty-four drivers have been stopped by police for speeding near a primary school during just one lunch break.

Officers stopped all of the drivers close to Hilton Primary School in Inverness during the lunch break on Thursday.

Police warned that speeding drivers are putting children's lives at risk and said they will continue to carry out enforcement activity near schools.

One of the drivers will be reported to the procurator fiscal, two have been fined and the remainder have been given warnings.

Studies suggest around 5% of pedestrians would die when struck by a vehicle travelling at 20mph, increasing to about 40% for vehicles travelling at 30mph.

The fatality rate would be about 80% for vehicles travelling at 40mph, and close to 100% for speeds over 50mph.

'It is incredibly disappointing to have stopped this many vehicles being driven irresponsibly near a primary school in such a short space of time.' Sergeant Gus Murray

Sergeant Gus Murray said: "It is incredibly disappointing to have stopped this many vehicles being driven irresponsibly near a primary school in such a short space of time.

"It is well documented that the greater the speed then the greater the risk to a pedestrian.

"Near schools this means that a speeding driver is putting the lives of children at risk - this is not tolerated, either by us or the wider community.

"All motorists need to be persuaded that driving at inappropriate speeds is not a minor, technical offence that everyone commits.

"It is a serious, dangerous and anti-social activity.

"We will continue to carry out enforcement activity near schools to stop those who continue to ignore the dangers."

Officers have been carrying out speed checks near schools this week after pupils returned from their summer holidays.

Many schools in the Highlands have 20mph limits during school hours and police urged drivers to respect local limits

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.