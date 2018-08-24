Controversial golf course plans called in by ministers

Coul Links at Embo in Dornoch was approved by the Highland Council in June.

Scottish ministers have called in plans to build a golf course on an area of special scientific interest in the Highlands.

Coul Links at Embo in Dornoch was approved by the Highland Council in June despite concerns about its impact on the local area.

The decision will now be reviewed by Scottish ministers.

Planning minister Kevin Stewart said: "I have called in the application as the proposal raises issues of national importance in relation to natural heritage issues and its compliance with Scottish planning policy and requires further scrutiny.

"It is right that the decision is taken at the national level."

Highland Council planning officials recommended councillors reject plans for the course, which has also been opposed by conservation groups.

Jonny Hughes, chief executive of the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: "This is one of the most important planning decisions to have affected Scotland in recent years so it is only right that it is considered by the Scottish Government.

"Nearly 13,000 members of the public wrote to MSPs asking them to take a closer look at this vitally important case, and we are heartened that these plans will now be given closer scrutiny."

In 2008, the Scottish Government intervened after Aberdeenshire Council rejected plans for Donald Trump's golf course near Balmedie.

Trump International is also built on an area of special scientific interest.

Aedán Smith, head of planning at RSPB Scotland, added: "There is now a great opportunity for Scottish Ministers to show the world that Scotland has become a much more responsible country in the ten years since Donald Trump was granted consent for his environment wrecking golf course in Aberdeenshire.

"Saving Coul Links would show the world that Scotland is open for business but no longer at any cost to our environment."

