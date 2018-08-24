Man accused in Gleneagles raid claims he was in Glasgow

Richard Fleming denies offences linked to a £500,000 armed robbery at the hotel.

Gleneagles: Police attend after alleged armed raid last June. STV

A man accused of taking part in an £500,000 armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel has claimed he was in Glasgow at the time.

Richard Fleming , 42, has denied a string of offences linked to the raid on the Perthshire hotel on June 27 last year.

Along with others, he is said to have stolen dozens of watches estimated to be worth more than £500,000.

Prosecutors at the High Court in Edinburgh claimed he carried out the robbery at the hotel Mappin and Webb boutique on June 27, 2017.

It is alleged that Fleming and others, who were masked and in possession of hammers, a machete and a self-loading pistol, smashed display cabinets and grabbed the watches.

He is also said to have threatened and assaulted staff at the hotel with the weapons.

It is further claimed Fleming and the other raiders made their getaway in a stolen Audi A4, driven at excessive speed from the hotel and failing to stop at a junction, causing another vehicle to brake sharply to avoid a collision.

He and the others then allegedly abandoned the Audi at Gleneagles train station, spraying it with bleach and threatening onlookers.

They are then said to have next driven to Glasgow in a Range Rover Evoque before taking taxis to Central Station and making for London.

The Evoque was set on fire at St Peter's Cemetery, London Road, in Glasgow, by another or others unknown to the prosecutor, the court heard.

Fleming is also accused, while acting with another, of breaking into two houses in St Andrews on June 12 last year and stealing cash, jewellery and Luis Vuitton bags and a scarf.

He has lodged a special defence of alibi maintaining that at the time of the hotel robbery he was in the Parkhead area of Glasgow.

The judge, Lady Carmichael, told jurors the trial was likely to take around three weeks to complete.

