Motorcyclist injured after two vehicle crash closes road
The injured cyclist was taken to the Perth Royal Infirmary after the crash on the A93.
A motorcyclist has been left injured after a serious road traffic collision in Perth.
The road on the A93 near Scone Racecourse has been closed following the crash involving a motorcycle and a car.
Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary where they are receiving medical treatment.
The injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
Diversions are in place at Guildtown and Old Scone Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area if possible.
