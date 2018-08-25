Two missing children found safe after police appeal
Keir Earl, 13, and Colese Marsden, 15, were reported missing from a property in Wick.
Two missing children in Wick have been found safe after a police appeal.
A search was launched to find 13-year-old Keir Earl and 15-year-old Colese Marsden on Friday.
Police confirmed on Saturday morning that both had been traced.
The public have been thanked for their help in finding the teenagers.
