Crash involving coach carrying football fans on A9

Roads have been closed after a bus carrying football fans crashed into a motorbike in Perthshire.

The collision involving a coach full of Ross County fans took place on the A9 near Kindallachan, between Ballinluig and Dunkeld at around 11:10am on Saturday.

Police have shut the stretch of road while they deal with the incident and say that it wouldn't be open to vehicles again until after 4pm at the earliest.

A diversion is in place but it is not suitable for heavy vehicles and motorists have been warned to expect long delays.

Ross County released a statement on their official Twitter account to confirm that the coach involved was carrying their fans.

They said: "Earlier today, a coach carrying Ross County FC supporters was involved in a serious road accident on the A9 near Pitlochry. All supporters are apparently uninjured and now returning home.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to make any further comment at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation."

