Woman passenger dies after crash on A9 motorway

The woman was a pillion passenger on a motorcycle when the crash took place on Saturday.

Fatal: A woman has died after a crash in the A9.

A woman has died after a horror crash on the A9 involving a coach full of football fans.

The woman was a pillion passenger on a motorcycle when it crashed into the bus taking Ross County fans to a game.

The collision involving took place near Kindallachan, between Ballinluig and Dunkeld at around 11:10am on Saturday.

The driver of the motorcycle is currently being treated in hospital.

Emergency services attended and police shut the stretch of road while they carry out investigations.

A diversion is in place but it is not suitable for heavy vehicles and motorists have been warned to expect long delays.

Championship club Ross County released a statement on their official Twitter account to confirm that the coach involved was carrying their fans.

