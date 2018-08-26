V&A Dundee to receive £360,000 extra government funding
The further funding takes Government support for the design museum to £1.36m.
V&A Dundee is to receive an extra £361,000 backing from the Scottish Government in its first year.
The further funding takes Government support for the design museum to £1.36m for 2018-19.
The Kengo Kuma-designed building, the flagship development of Dundee's Waterfront Project, opens to the public on September 15.
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Government has long been a committed supporter of the museum and to ensure it reaches its full potential, I am happy to announce further funding of £361,000 this year."
Ministers previously announced a package worth £1m a year in the first 10 years of the museum's operation. The Government also contributed £5m to support development costs at the end of 2017-18.
