V&A Dundee to receive £360,000 extra government funding 

V&A Dundee: To receive extra funding. Hufton+Crow

V&A Dundee is to receive an extra £361,000 backing from the Scottish Government in its first year.

The further funding takes Government support for the design museum to £1.36m for 2018-19.

The Kengo Kuma-designed building, the flagship development of Dundee's Waterfront Project, opens to the public on September 15.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Government has long been a committed supporter of the museum and to ensure it reaches its full potential, I am happy to announce further funding of £361,000 this year."

Ministers previously announced a package worth £1m a year in the first 10 years of the museum's operation. The Government also contributed £5m to support development costs at the end of 2017-18.

