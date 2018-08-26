One dead after collision involving motorcycle in Orkney

The 44-year-old man from Elgin died after crashing his motorcycle on the B9057.

Fatal: 44-year-old died after crash.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Orkney.

Elgin man David Underwood was on the B9057 at Sandwick, Orkney when the collision took place.

Emergency services attended and the 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for 12 hours to allow for collision investigation to be carried out and police have thanked the public for their patience.

Sergeant Angus Murray of Dingwall Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the gentleman involved at this sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who may have information or who saw a green Kawasaki motorcycle being ridden in the Sandwick area at the time of the collision to call the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall on 101.

