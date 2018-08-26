Search under way for missing man last seen three days ago

Police are appealing for information as they bid to trace 36-year-old Ramunas Spakauskas.

Ramunas Spakauskas: Missing since Thursday. Police Scotland

A major search is under way for a missing who hasn't been seen in three days.

Ramunus Spakauskas from Mintlaw, Peterhead was last seen in the Bayview Crescent area of the town at around 8.30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches have been ongoing since the 36-year-old was reported missing without any success and police are now appealing for information.

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned about his whereabouts and say it is out of character for him not to be in contact.

Officers are asking the public to check sheds and outbuildings in case Ramunas has sought shelter.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help in establishing his movements- including any dash cam footage or potential sightings.

Ramunas is described as around 5ft 10ins with a slim build and short light brown hair.

When he was last seen he was clean shaven and wearing a black hooded top with green stripes on the sleeves, dark blue jeans and grey trainers.

Inspector Paul McCruden said: "As time passes we are naturally growing increasingly concerned for Ramunas.

"It is out of character for him to be out of contact with his family and they are understandably very anxious about his welfare.

"We want to reassure Ramunas that he is not in trouble in any way, we just want to make sure he is ok.

"We are very grateful to local residents for their support so far and I would urge people to continue to regularly check outbuildings and sheds in case Ramunas has sought shelter or concealed himself.

"We would continue to ask anyone who believes they have information which could help us find Ramunas to get in touch with us as soon as you can."

