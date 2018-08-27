Motorcyclist dies after collision on mountain road

The 60-year-old died in the crash on the Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross on Sunday.

A man has died after his motorcycle crashed on a mountain road in the Highlands.

The 60-year-old was riding on the Bealach na Ba near Applecross in Wester Ross at around 4.25pm on Sunday when the collision took place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed off so collision investigators could carry out their work.

The Bealach na Ba is a single-lane road that winds through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula and is the third-highest road in Scotland, at 626m at its peak.

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Sunday night: "About 4.25pm on Sunday, emergency services received a report of a single motorcycle road traffic collision on the Bealach na Ba near Applecross.

"The 60-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The road is presently closed whilst collision investigation is carried out at the locus.

"Members of the public are thanked for their patience."

It comes after another fatal collision involving a motorcyclist, 44-year-old David Underwood, in Orkney on Saturday.

