Herd of 1000 seals in stampede after beach disturbance

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5827307401001-seals-in-huge-beach-stampede-after-being-disturbed.jpg" />

Around 1000 seals were filmed stampeding into the water at a Scottish beach after two visitors strayed too close.

The incident was witnessed by members of the Ythan Seal Watch group, who said it was the worst it had caught on camera.

There were at least 35 similar incidents at the beach near Aberdeen last year.

The pair who caused the stampede reportedly ignored fences protecting the seals, as well as signs warning of the potential danger.

A spokesman for YSW said: "We're asking for improvements to be made with visitor management.

"There are already fences and the visitors are told by signs when they are that it's an offence if they disturb the seals.

"The majority of disturbances are caused by photographers."

The incident on Saturday was referred to police and two people later contacted YSW identifying themselves as the individuals in the video.

They admitted seeing the signs but did not realise they had caused a stampede, YSW said.

Police Scotland said it had "advised" two people about the incident but said no crime had been committed.

Most seal disturbances are caused by people straying beyond the barrier fence, according to YSW, as well as smaller numbers caused by dogs and visitors climbing nearby dunes.

People who want to watch the Ythan seals are advised to go to nearby Newburgh Beach.

