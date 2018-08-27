Sixteen-year-old boy dies after falling down mountain
The body of Timothy Murray was recovered from Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool.
A 16-year-old boy has died after falling down a mountain.
The body of Timothy Murray was recovered from Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, in the Highlands.
The teenager, from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at 4.45pm on Sunday.
His family have described him as a "lovely son".
They said: "It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son.
"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."
Sergeant Kay MacRae said: "Our thoughts are with Timothy's family and friends at this tragic time.
"We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.