Pineapples found washed up on beaches in Shetland 

The tropical fruit may be linked to a cargo ship that lost two containers last year.

Pineapple: Found on Meal Sand Beach in Burra. Zoe Henry

Pineapples have been washing up on Shetland beaches.

The tropical fruit may be linked to a cargo ship that is believed to have lost two containers in October last year.

Cargo vessel MV Lombok Strait is used by transport arm of fruit giant Del Monte, and was believed to be carrying bananas and pineapples when the two containers were lost.

Ten months later, islanders are posting pictures of their fruity finds on beaches in the area.

Fruit: Found on Watsness beach. Jane Moncrieff

Zoe Henry found two dishevelled pineapples on Meal Sand Beach in Burra, and Jane Moncrieff found another on Watsness beach.

"I found them on Friday the 24th at Meal Sand Beach in Burra," Ms Henry told STV News.

"I thought it was very strange, you would find then on a tropical island not Shetland.

"I left them there - they were a bit shrivelled up and squidgy."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.