Pineapples found washed up on beaches in Shetland
The tropical fruit may be linked to a cargo ship that lost two containers last year.
Pineapples have been washing up on Shetland beaches.
The tropical fruit may be linked to a cargo ship that is believed to have lost two containers in October last year.
Cargo vessel MV Lombok Strait is used by transport arm of fruit giant Del Monte, and was believed to be carrying bananas and pineapples when the two containers were lost.
Ten months later, islanders are posting pictures of their fruity finds on beaches in the area.
Zoe Henry found two dishevelled pineapples on Meal Sand Beach in Burra, and Jane Moncrieff found another on Watsness beach.
"I found them on Friday the 24th at Meal Sand Beach in Burra," Ms Henry told STV News.
"I thought it was very strange, you would find then on a tropical island not Shetland.
"I left them there - they were a bit shrivelled up and squidgy."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.