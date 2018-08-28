Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

The incident happened on the A82 in Lochaber, the Highlands, at 4.45pm on Monday.

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours.

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

A 41-year-old woman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a serious condition.

No one else was injured in the collision, which involved a Dacia Sandero car.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward as soon as possible.

"I would also like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the road was closed on Monday evening."

