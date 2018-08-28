Footage appears to show French fisherman throwing missiles at the Scots trawler.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5827954514001-scots-and-french-vessels-clash-in-english-channel.jpg" />

Footage has emerged of a Peterhead-registered vessel involved with clashes between French and British fishermen in the English Channel.

It is understood that the trouble took place in the Baie de la Seine, in a long-running dispute over scallop fishing in the area.

In the footage the French fisherman appear to be throwing missiles at the Scottish trawler, the Honeybourne III, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to local reports, stones were thrown and boats were rammed, leaving a number of vessels with holes in their hulls.

Vessels: Clashing in English Channel. ITV

STV News understands the vessel is owned by MacDuff shellfish from Mintlaw.

Mike Park from the Scottish White Producers Association said the Peterhead vessel was attacked, but was "fully entitled" to be there.

This clash comes after Scottish fisherman agreed with the French to stay away from the area, if given other waters to fish in.

However this year, French fisherman refused to give them access to those other areas, and so the British fisherman have decided to fish in the disputed area of the Baie de la Seine.

