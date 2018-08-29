Woman who died in crash between motorbike and bus named

Carol Walker, from Aberdeen, was a pillion passenger on the bike which crashed on the A9.

Crash: Major delays were caused following collision. Traffic Scotland

A woman who died after a motorbike and a supporters bus carrying Ross County football fans collided has been named.

Carol Walker, from Aberdeen, was a pillion passenger on the bike which crashed on the A9 near Kindallachan, Perth and Kinross.

The man who was riding the bike was also injured and taken to hospital following the collision at 11.10am on Saturday.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

